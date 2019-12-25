Queen and her heirs bake festive treats together

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her heirs spent time baking festive treats together for Christmas.
Video released by palace officials shows the Queen, her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William, and her great grandson, Prince George, making Christmas puddings.
The footage was filmed earlier this month in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace.
The royals were in front of a very regal Christmas tree, adorned with decorations of crowns, a soldier in a Scottish kilt and miniature versions of a corgi, the queen's favourite dog breed.
The festive baking session was filmed as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas initiative.
