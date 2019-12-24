A sky-diving elf collected letters from Santa Claus and drew lottery winners from floating balls inside a wind tunnel in north-eastern Spain.
The elf also performed some mid-air acrobatics at the Empuriabrava wind tunnel, including back and front flips.
The lottery winners received some early Christmas presents, and the elf collected letters from some of the children for Santa.
