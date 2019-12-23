2019 has been a year of global street protests. All have had different aims and methods, but they have often had elements in common: the fight for political freedom and against inequality and corruption.

Most of them happened simultaneously, influencing each other on how to express their demands and keep fighting for their ideals.

YELLOW VESTS

In Europe, the anti-government demonstrations’ most visible proponents were France’s Yellow Vests. Some of the protests finished with major riots, among the most violent since the famous disturbances of May 1968.

Initially inspired in mid-2018 by rising fuel prices and a high cost of living, the protesters essentially accused the government of ignoring the needs of ordinary citizens.

EASTERN EUROPE

In some Eastern European countries, including Georgia, Albania and Romania, the anti-government protesters were angered by the alleged corruption and demanded more democratic reforms.

CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

In Chile, the protests were initially sparked by a subway fare hike, seen as the last straw by many in an already difficult situation. The frustration with the high cost of living fueled the anger of thousands of people. The country is wealthy and generally stable, but also has what many regard as high levels of inequality.

In Ecuador, a general strike paralysed the country. The president declared a state of emergency and then cancelled his austerity measures.

In Bolivia, it was claims of electoral fraud in the general election there that ignited the mass protests. The President, Evo Morales, fled to Mexico. A new vote is expected in the coming months.

MIDDLE EAST

A surprise increase in fuel prices was the spark that moved hundreds of thousands of Iranians all over their country to protest against their government. Hundreds of people were killed in the ensuing crackdown according to international rights organisations, opposition groups and local journalists.

In order to hide the worst unrest in four decades, the government blocked the internet nationwide for a week.

In Iraq, the prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi resigned, pushed out by mass protests against corruption and a perception of poor services.

In Lebanon, the government stepped down after announcing a tax rise in the middle of an economic crisis.

ALGERIA

Algeria became the epicentre of the protests in the Mahgreb. The announcement that Abdelaziz Bouteflika was to run in an attempt to gain a fifth term as president was too much for millions of Algerians.

After weeks of mass demonstrations, Bouteflika stepped aside after the army withdrew its support from him. New elections were held in December, but the protests have continued, as many believe that the old regime is still ruling the country despite the figurehead stepping down.

HONG KONG

In Hong Kong, it all began with a controversial bill that would allowed extradition of fugitives to mainland China. The bill was withdrawn but the protesters pressed on with demands for deeper, democratic reforms.

The unrest in Hong Kong is far from over. Like most of the protests mentioned here, it looks like they will continue far into 2020.