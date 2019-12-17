'Crusade,' 'spiteful,' 'unfettered contempt': Trump lambastes Pelosi over impeachment

President Donald Trump on Tuesday excoriated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her effort to have him impeached, calling it a partisan "crusade," an "unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power" and a "spiteful" "election-nullification scheme."

In a rambling six-page letter, Trump accused Pelosi of having "cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment" and said she was "declaring open war on American Democracy" by pursuing his impeachment.

"You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme — yet your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America's founding and your egregious conduct threatens to destroy that which our Founders pledged their very lives to build," Trump wrote.

"It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!" Trump added in the blistering and brooding letter.

Trump added that he'd been "deprived of basic Constitutional Due Process" from "the beginning of this impeachment scam."

"More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials," he wrote.

The full House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on Wednesday.

