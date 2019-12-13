An inclusive society where British Muslims play a full political role is possible ǀ View

The tragic recent events on London Bridge have affected me deeply as a Muslim, a religious scholar and a Briton. The attack angered me, even before I knew the identity of the perpetrator or the victims. I felt that this was not only an attack on those civilians on London Bridge but in fact an attack on us all.

At the same time, I was inspired by the fearlessness and heroics of the witnesses who chose not to stand by, and almost certainly saved innocent lives. This was my reaction as a human being. As an Imam however, I am encouraging my congregations across the UK to see this tragedy as a chance for British Muslims to counter the idea of “us” and “them”. It is time for Muslim Britons to assert their sense of citizenship and play a key part in this election campaign - a campaign that the extremist on Friday sought to disrupt.

We must all continue to ask what the broader society and Muslim communities can do to create a shared sense of belonging, particularly as Islamophobia continues to take root amongst parts of the political class.

Against this backdrop, many diaspora Muslim communities understandably define themselves through the politics of disengagement, opposition and protest. But I believe that Muslim communities can be a crucial part of the political process. There are 31 marginal constituencies, according to the Muslim Council of Britain, where Muslims can have a significant effect on an election outcome - it is there that Muslims should be particularly focused in their efforts.

There will always be challenges for Muslim communities developing a sense of citizenship while existing as minorities. But inclusive politics in a pluralistic society is not a particularly modern or Western phenomenon - it is also an Islamic one. The countries that formed the core of the Silk Road later became the heart of the Islamic world. This was only possible because of the civic society that Islam has always nurtured, going back to the Prophet Muhammad's values and actions in his embryonic state in Medina. It is this heritage that all Muslims must rediscover.

This history is the exact opposite of the vision that extremists have for both Muslim-majority societies and countries where Muslim minority communities exist. As a Shia Muslim, I am a minority within Islam and I have direct experience on my visits to the Middle East of how intolerant extremists are, not only towards non-Muslims but their fellow Muslims of different denominations.

Those extremists seem particularly likely to strike in the run-up to ballots, for example with the Westminster Bridge attack before the last election and the Jo Cox murder before the Brexit referendum. At a time when passions are already running high and Islamophobia may be stoked by particular parties or campaigns, such attacks can have an outsized effect politically and psychologically. Terrorist attacks are also proven to drive a population further to the right , meaning that these attacks have a demonstrable effect on the political process.

If a young man is born in Britain but grows up wanting to destroy it, something has gone very wrong. If he could have be made to feel brotherhood and compassion for his fellow Britons at home, rather than just his fellow Muslims abroad, things could be so different. If he could internalise the Prophet Muhammad’s saying that “love of one’s homeland is a part of faith,” he could live - and die - at peace.

Muslims must counter the idea of “us” and “them,” especially since Islam has coexistence in its DNA. Even under the historic Islamic empires, which were sometimes so violent and bloodthirsty that they didn’t even spare the slaughter of the Prophet’s own family, Muslim-majority society had a sense of inclusive citizenship.

With this heritage, there is no reason why Muslim Britons cannot be fully engaged and active in British political life.

Imam Ali, Prophet Muhammad’s cousin, son-in-law and well-known Muslim leader, poignantly said that: “A person is either your brother in faith or your equal in humanity.” That is something that all of us - Muslims and non-Muslims - need to be reminded of when extremists try to divide us.

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli is a long-standing British Shia Muslim scholar based in London. He was born in Iraq.

____________

