New Kanji, new era in Japan

A Kyoto-based organisation that promotes the use of kanji announced Thursday that the character "rei" was chosen for 2019.

The selection was made in a public contest in which more than 216,000 people participated.

In a public display of the selection, the chief Buddhist priest of the Kiyomizu Temple used a brush and ink to write the character on a large sheet of Japanese washi paper.

