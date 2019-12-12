New Kanji, new era in Japan

A Kyoto-based organisation that promotes the use of kanji announced Thursday that the character "rei" was chosen for 2019.

The selection was made in a public contest in which more than 216,000 people participated.

In a public display of the selection, the chief Buddhist priest of the Kiyomizu Temple used a brush and ink to write the character on a large sheet of Japanese washi paper.