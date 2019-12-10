Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed receives Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has received the Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo on Tuesday.
Abiy said his horrifying experiences as a young Ethiopian soldier informed his determination to seek the end of a long conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.
He accepted the award also on behalf of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, saying his goodwill, trust and commitment, were "vital in ending the two-decade deadlock between our countries".
