NATO leaders attended a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, December 3, during a special NATO summit held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance.
The Queen was joined by Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and various other government heads.
But while the high-profile meeting was happening inside the palace, protesters began gathering on the outisde against the attendance of US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Kurdish campaigners chanted slogans calling on Turkey to pull its troops out of Rojava, the Kurdish autonomous zone in northern Syria.
The banners labeled Erdogan as a war criminal, while chants from protesters included: "Donald Trump is not welcome here!"
More No Comment
Dozens rescued from their homes after severe floods inundate Spain
Czech village hosts re-enactment of Napoleon's Battle of Austerlitz
Greta Thunberg heading to COP25 in Madrid after crossing Atlantic on catamaran
Juncker hands over to Ursula von der Leyen
Egg thrown at Maltese Justice Minister Owen Bonnici by angry protesters
'Their future': Extinction Rebellion mothers demand action on climate
Monkeys in Hokkaido botanical garden rest in hot spring
Hong Kong protesters hold US flags and praise Donald Trump
Hockey game becomes bear pit as 45,000 teddy bears hit the ice
Hong Kong marchers keep pressure on Lam after local vote
Ceremony marking new European Commission and 10 years of Lisbon Treaty
Hundreds rally in Yangon in support of Suu Kyi
Germany's biggest gathering of Santa Clauses
Famed monarch butterflies flutter to Mexico for annual migration