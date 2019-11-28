Thailand's 'floating' pedestrian crossing forces drivers to stop

How do you get drivers to stop at pedestrian crossings?

Well, an interesting idea is being tried in Thailand.

It's painted zebra crossings that look like raised planks in the road, forcing drivers to take a second look and stop.

The painting was done by 50 students and volunteers on the outskirts of Bangkok. It is the sixth of its kind that the group of volunteers has completed in an effort to improve road safety.

According to statistics from the past four years, there were 10,672 pedestrian accidents in Thailand. Over 900 of the victims died.