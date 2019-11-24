Two people were found dead on sunday (November 24) after massive flooding hit southeastern France, causing major damage.
One person was found dead near Muy, between the towns of Nice and Marseille, the police prefecture of the Var department said in a statement.
The statement did not say whether that was the person it had earlier reported as missing after falling off a rescue boat near Muy late on November 23.
Another body was found in a car in Cabasse, a village nearby, it added.
Earlier, the prefecture said a 77-year old man was also missing since Saturday morning in Saint-Antonin-du-Var.
Several rivers burst their banks in southeastern France, causing major damage as homes were flooded and trees, cars and boats were swept along by the waters.
