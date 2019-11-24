Hardy Russians take the plunge in icy Lake Baikal

Russian winter swimmers, also known as "walruses", took to the freezing waters of Lake Baikal to mark national Walrus Day.
The athletes plunged into the 4-Celsius-degree (39 Fahrenheit) water of the lake, which rarely reaches more than 10 Celsius degrees (50 Fahrenheit), even in summer.
Sergey Kushnaryov, a winter swimmer, said that it is "better to swim all year round" rather than to wait for the warmer season.
Many "walruses" believe that winter swimming helps them to resist colds and improves their overall health.
Ice water swimming, or "walrusing", is a common activity in colder countries, including Russia.
More No Comment
Iraq protests: Basra streets fill with black smoke, burning tyres
Bridge partially collapses, level of River Po rises after heavy rains
Scenes of joy at New Delhi pride, but marchers still lack 'acceptance'
Two dead after massive floods hit southeast France
Watch: Huge bank tower demolished in Johannesburg
'Joy' in Bougainville as Pacific islands begin independence vote
Japanese imperial couple hold enthronement ceremonies in Ise sanctuary
Massacre of journalists in Philippines marked 10 years on
The future's bright: Boy cries after seeing colours for the first time
Orphanage's tall order as it helps care for abandoned baby giraffe
'Ich bin ein surfer': Berliners get first artificial wave factory
Huge fire destroys British seaside hotel
Protests continue in Santiago despite reforms proposals
Pope slams use of women and children for prostitution in Thailand