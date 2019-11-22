'Ich bin ein surfer': Berliners get first artificial wave factory

For a surfer, the search for the perfect wave is never over.
But surfing enthusiasts in Berlin no longer have to fly to far-flung beaches: they can find the wave of their dreams right on their doorstep.
The German capital's first artificial surfing wave opens for business on Friday (November 22).
A converted warehouse in the district of Lichtenberg is now home to "Wellenwerk", or "wave factory" in English.
The wave is generated through water pressure as running water meets stagnant water. As co-founder Julius Niehus explains, it can be adjusted to any height up to 1.6 metres.
The flow rate can also be specified, meaning the wave can be adapted to the needs of beginners, children and professionals alike.
