Pope Francis arrives in Thailand at start of Asia trip

Pope Francis arrived in Thailand on Wednesday (November 20) to meet with the country's small but devoted Catholic minority on a seven-day Asian trip that will include a family reunion in Bangkok and take his anti-nuclear message to Japan.

Catholics are a tiny minority in mostly Buddhist Thailand, accounting for less than 2% of the population.

Waiting for a glimpse of the pontiff, excited Catholics thronged around the Vatican's Bangkok embassy and St. Louis Hospital to take selfies.

"I'm so happy when he waved his hand, I was so delightful. This is the greatest moment of being Christian," said 54-year-old devotee, Nathita Laomanotham who has been waiting for pope motorcade since morning.

The pope's plane touched down outside Bangkok around midday and he descended to a red-carpet airport welcome from church leaders for a visit that coincides with the 350th anniversary of the first papal mission in Siam, the former name of Thailand.