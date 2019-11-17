Venice flooded by third record-setting high tide in one week

Venice faced a new high tide on Sunday (November 17), days after the lagoon city suffered the worst flooding in more than 50 years.
The historic St. Marks Square has been submerged since Tuesday (November 12), but it still attracts tourists who are forced to wear high boots to walk in the water.
The mayor of Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday (November 13) after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the city of the lagoon, flooding its historic basilica and flooding centenary squares and buildings.
Venice’s Tide Office said the peak tide of 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) hit just after 13:00 CET. It marked third time since Tuesday night’s 1.87-meter flood —the worst in 53 years — that water levels in Venice had topped 1.5 meters. Since records began in 1872, that level had never been reached even twice in one year, let alone three times in one week.
More No Comment
'Yellow vests' back on the streets to mark movement's anniversary
Students and protesters block Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Festival tusked with toasting relationship between elephants & humans
Vigil in Bolivia after supporters of ousted Morales are shot dead
Hong Kong protesters turn university campuses into fortresses
Winter storms set to hit northern Japan
Oxygen bar sells fresh air in pollution-hit New Delhi
Jet-propelled French adventurers fly through world's highest cave
Myths and legends brought to life in Edinburgh Castle light display
India's famed camel fair ends on colourful note
'French Spider-Man' Alain Robert scales Paris skyscraper
Stars promote new film 'Last Christmas' in central London
Prince Charles flips Indian flatbread at community kitchen in New Delhi
Train scuffles and Christmas tree alight as Hong Kong protests go on