Winter storms set to hit northern Japan

Winter storms set to hit northern Japan

Winter storms are set to hit northern Japan.

Weather officials are forecasting winds will reach 90 kilometres per hour. Seas are forecast to be extremely rough, with waves reaching six metres high.

The Meteorological Agency forecasts that up to 50 centimetres of snow will fall in the 24 hours through Saturday evening.

Another 50 centimetres is expected in the 24 hours until Sunday afternoon.

