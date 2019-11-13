Urban climber Alain Robert, also known as the "French Spider-Man", scaled a skyscraper in Paris on Wednesday.
He was greeted by French police upon his return to the ground.
The 57-year-old made his way up the 152-metre Ariane Tower, despite police standing guard below, warning him that his pursuit was dangerous.
Following his ascent Robert said he "had a problem at the top" of the building where the structure becomes more complicated.
Robert has been arrested over 120 times for his illegal ascents.
