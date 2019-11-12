Police face off against protesters on France-Spain border

The police then began towing away vehicles and debris with the aim of reopening the road to traffic.

Police action continued on Tuesday at the border of France and Spain, leading to some scuffles with protesters some of whom could be seen crying from the effects of pepper spray.

Several hundred protesters remain gathered around La Jonquera crossing and Catalan regional police from Spain were standing by.

The planned three-day protest started Monday.

It was organised by a clandestine activist group called Tsunami Democratic, which has staged many protests, some violent, since a dozen Catalan separatist leaders were convicted last month for their role in a push to make Catalonia independent from Spain in 2017.