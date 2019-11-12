Police face off against protesters on France-Spain border

The police then began towing away vehicles and debris with the aim of reopening the road to traffic.
Police action continued on Tuesday at the border of France and Spain, leading to some scuffles with protesters some of whom could be seen crying from the effects of pepper spray.
Several hundred protesters remain gathered around La Jonquera crossing and Catalan regional police from Spain were standing by.
The planned three-day protest started Monday.
It was organised by a clandestine activist group called Tsunami Democratic, which has staged many protests, some violent, since a dozen Catalan separatist leaders were convicted last month for their role in a push to make Catalonia independent from Spain in 2017.
More No Comment
St. Mark's square becomes a lake as flood season begins in Venice
Airport therapy pig helps others to fly at San Francisco airport
Estudiantes marks roaring return to stadium with flaming lion
Hong Kong police shoot protester as chaos erupts across city
Triumphant Springboks return home to celebrate Rugby World Cup win
Queen attends Remembrance day service in London
750,000 poppies dropped over the Battle of Britain memorial
Iraqi security forces clash with anti-government protesters in Baghdad
Vigil in Hong Kong after death of student protester
Chocolatier celebrates Berlin Wall anniversary with tasty replica
Germany marks 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall
Japan celebrates New Emperor Naruhito with music and dance
Exhibition marks centenary of artist Modigliani's death
Torrential rain causes floods in northern England