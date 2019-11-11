Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Hong Kong police shoot protester as chaos erupts across city

Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, local media reported.

Video footage showed a protester lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open. Police also pepper-sprayed and subdued a woman nearby as plastic crates were thrown at officers.

A Cupid Producer representative, Lau Sui Yan, told Reuters that their videographer was filming rotesters barricading roads when they caught the shooting footage.

In the video broadcast on Facebook live, rush-hour commuters were seen alighting from public transport as the barricades brought traffic to a standstill, before turning to a commotion that preluded the gunshot.

Other social media videos show investigators visiting the site of the shooting.

The latest violence comes after a student died in hospital last week following a high fall as protesters were being dispersed by police.

