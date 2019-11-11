Airport therapy pig helps others to fly at San Francisco airport

The five-year-old pig Juliana and her owner Tatyana Danilova are part of San Francisco airport's 'Wag Brigade' — a scheme that brings trained therapy animals to the airport to cheer up passengers and ease travel anxieties.

Dressed in a pilot's cap and with her toenails painted bright red, LiLou breezes through the metal detector at airport security and trots to the departure gates. She raises a hoof in greeting, poses for selfies and entertains departing passengers with a tune on her toy piano.

All the therapy animals take part in a training program with the San Francisco SPCA and must have a stable temperament, good manners and a friendly personality, Kazarian says.