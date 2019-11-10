Giant fireworks mark 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

Celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall culminated with a giant firework at Brandenbourg gate on Saturday evening.

Thousands, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berliners young and old, bundled up to attend the festivities.

The party also featured the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra directed by celebrated conductor Daniel Barenboim.

The toppling of the wall, which had divided the Communist-ruled East and the capitalist West in Berlin for nearly three decades, was followed a year later by the reunification of Germany in 1990.

In August 1989, Hungarian border guards for the first time allowed people from East Germany to cross freely into Austria, paving the way for the fall of the Berlin Wall three months later and bringing with it the end of the Iron Curtain.

Leaders from Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic attended a ceremony on Saturday at Bernauer Strasse, where one of the last parts of the Berlin Wall remains, before placing roses in gaps in the once-fearsome barrier that divided the city for 28 years.

Thirty years on, Germany has become the most powerful economic and political force on the continent, but there remain deep misgivings among some in the country about how the transition from socialism to capitalism was managed.