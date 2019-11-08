Torrential rain causes floods in northern England

Torrential rain has caused the banks of the River Don in South Yorkshire to burst onto roadways, affecting traffic in the northern English cities of Sheffield and Rotherham.
Cars became stranded in floodwater with gridlock resulting on many routes.
South Yorkshire Police have advised only essential travel in the area.
