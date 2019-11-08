Festive window displays have been unveiled at Paris store Printemps, under the theme of "a very curious Christmas."
The displays feature animals in idiosyncratic scenes including turkeys dancing in a kitchen and a giant hen spraying herself with perfume and mice abseiling down a model of the store.
Ten million people are expected to see the Christmas displays, on Paris' Boulevard Haussman, during the Christmas period, Printemps said. The windows' 60 motorised animal puppets and accompanying decorations took 650 hours to create.
Printemps, which opened in 1865, was acquired in 1991 by French luxury tycoon Francois Pinault.
