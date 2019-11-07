Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

World

Operations resume at Iraqi port, oil refinery after protesters leave - sources

By Reuters
Operations resume at Iraqi port, oil refinery after protesters leave - sources
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows protests on bridges and at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq November 5, 2019. Picture taken November 5, 2019 and obtained on November 7, 2019. Courtesy of Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS. -
Copyright
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES(Reuters)
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) – Operations resumed at a port and an oil refinery in southern Iraq on Thursday after protesters left both areas, port officials, security and oil sources said.

Anti-government demonstrators had blocked roads at Umm Qasr commodities port, halting operations for more than a week, and stopped fuel tankers at Nassiriya oil refinery on Wednesday, causing shortages in the south.

The sources said the protesters had left but did not say why or how.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Kim Coghill)

euronews provides breaking news articles from reuters as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. Articles appear on euronews.com for a limited time.