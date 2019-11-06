Brigitte Macron visits school in China with wife of Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron visited a middle school in Shanghai on Tuesday, joining students in a series of educational and cultural activities.
As the leaders' wives arrived at the Shanghai Foreign Language School, affiliated with Shanghai International Studies University, cheering students waved the national flags of the two countries and presented flowers.
The two first ladies joined students in a lecture of a French-language class and answered their questions. In another class, they watched students learn traditional handicrafts such as paper-cutting and embroidery.
Peng encouraged teenagers from the two countries to gain a thorough understanding of both Chinese and French cultures.
Macron said she was deeply impressed by the students' talents, their love for French culture and inheritance of Chinese culture.
