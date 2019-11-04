Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Business

Talks on Asian trade deal 'conclusive', Thai minister says

By Reuters
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Talks to agree what could be the world’s biggest trade bloc were conclusive and an announcement on their success will be made later on Monday, Thailand’s commerce minister said on Monday.

The prospects of reaching agreement on the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is backed by China, were thrown into doubt by last minute demands from India ahead of meetings in Bangkok.

“The negotiation last night was conclusive,” Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

“There will be an announcement together on the success of the RCEP agreement by the leaders later today. India is part of this as well and will jointly make the announcement. The signing will be next year.”

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

euronews provides breaking news articles from reuters as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. Articles appear on euronews.com for a limited time.