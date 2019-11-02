Clock ticks down to awards recognising the best new watches

The clock is ticking down to an awards ceremony recognising the world's best new watches.
Winners of the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix will be announced on Thursday, November 7, at the Swiss city's Leman Theatre.
The competition was created in 2001.
Organisers have added new categories to this year's contest, including recognising the best new diving watches.
