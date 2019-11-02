Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

no comment

Clock ticks down to awards recognising the best new watches

The clock is ticking down to an awards ceremony recognising the world's best new watches.

Winners of the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix will be announced on Thursday, November 7, at the Swiss city's Leman Theatre.

The competition was created in 2001.

Organisers have added new categories to this year's contest, including recognising the best new diving watches.

More No Comment