Time with the best: Vienna Philharmonic's mastery passed to Peruvian protégés

"To be in Salzburg is a dream come true," said Matías Montalvan, a young violinist from Peru.

Matías is part of “Sinfonía por el Perú” - a project created eight years ago by Tenor Juan Diego Flórez which offers free music education to disadvantaged children. The foundation has taught thousands of young people a musical instrument or taught them to sing in a choir.

The main youth philharmonic orchestra (fifty of the group) went to Salzburg, to learn first hand from the best, from the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. Euronews went to find out how they got on.

Juan Diego Florez (centre) with Nicole Revoredo (left) and Matias Montalvan (right), Saltzburg

"I wanted to show them all my inner emotions through my instrument"

Nicole Revoredo is a double bass player with the Sinfonía por el Peru and she said, "When the musicians from Vienna came to see the orchestra rehearsal I was very nervous but at the same time I really wanted to show them all my inner emotions, through my instrument."

Flórez said it was amazing to work with the young musicians, "The idea that an orchestra can mentor another one is such a powerful one because not only the orchestra is nurturing and mentoring another one but also the work they do individually with the kids is really fantastic."

Matías Montalvan mentored by Benjamin Morrison, Violinist, Vienna Philharmonic

Unique mentorship programme

With this unique mentorship programme Flórez is taking his social initiative to the next level.

Ten members of the iconic Vienna Philharmonic worked in intensive orchestra workshops and masterclasses with the young musicians, to pass on their knowledge, values, and traditions.

Michael Bladerer, Managing Director, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra said, "We, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, are famous for our uniqueness. We not only have special instruments, but we also have our own sound. We have our own ideas of the tradition of sound, in particular concerning the phrasing, articulation, and intonation. I believe that it is very interesting for all these young people to take away something from this experience."

"The most inspiring was the fire that they have, the thirst for knowledge, questions on top of questions and also the gratitude they had and how they took on my ideas," said Thomas Lechner, Timpanist, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

"We felt a gigantic adrenaline rush because they watched us playing and this is an incredible privilege," added Nicole.

Nicole Revoredo mentored by Michael Bladerer, Managing Director, Vienna Philharmonic

One-to-one tuition from the best

Nicole and Matias had the chance to work in a one-to-one lesson with the masters.

"I felt that I was progressing a lot, I worked hard and I discovered things that I wouldn't have seen by myself. I have learned that music is a universal and unique language," said Matías.

Benjamin Morrison, Violinist, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra gave this advice to Matías, "Don't give up, even if it's difficult, always keep within you the passion that you have for music and the discipline to make it even better."

Bladerer gave good guidance to Nicole, "You have to practice, again, again and again."

The orchestra continues to dream big with concerts around the world on the horizon.

"What we are here for is the transformation of society through music but if music can be excellent, then it's even better," added Flórez.