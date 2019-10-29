Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Zombie invasion in Kyiv ahead of Halloween

As Halloween approaches, the centre of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv has been invaded by zombies.

Hundreds of residents are gathering downtown to transform their faces into horrifying ghouls, with the help of several professional makeup artists.

Halloween is growing in popularity in Kyiv, the zombie walk has swelled from a handful of participants at the first event in 2015 to several hundred.

