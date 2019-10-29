Zombie invasion in Kyiv ahead of Halloween

As Halloween approaches, the centre of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv has been invaded by zombies.
Hundreds of residents are gathering downtown to transform their faces into horrifying ghouls, with the help of several professional makeup artists.
Halloween is growing in popularity in Kyiv, the zombie walk has swelled from a handful of participants at the first event in 2015 to several hundred.
More No Comment
Erdogan visits Anitkabir to mark anniversary of Republic Day
Hezbollah supporters attack anti-government protest site in Beirut
Firefighters tackling massive wildfire in northern California
Thousands ordered to flee fast-moving Los Angeles wildfire
Giant and eerie display of Halloween pumpkin heads in Bucharest
Key West hosts fantasy parade during 10-day costume and mask festival
Carnival held to mark Mexican Day of the Dead
India celebrates Diwali with lights and firecrackers
Tens of thousands protest against Catalan separatism in Barcelona
Video purportedly shows aftermath of US raid targeting al-Baghdadi
Families reunited in 'Hugs Not Walls' event at U.S.-Mexico border
Mexico City revelers channel 'La Catrina' ahead of Day of the Dead fes
Thousands join first pride march in Taiwan since landmark ruling
Choral singers call for peace and unity amid Chile unrest