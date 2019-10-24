Rep. Tim Ryan ENDS/SUSPENDS his Democratic presidential campaign

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, languishing near the bottom of a crowded field, is ENDING/SUSPENDING his Democratic presidential campaign, he said Thursday.

Ryan, 46, who represents the Youngstown and Akron areas in the House, first came to national prominence when he challenged Nancy Pelosi of California for House Democratic leader in 2016, losing on a 134-63 vote.

Long an advocate for labor, Ryan launched his presidential candidacy in April, basing his campaign on a promise to build an industrial policy to "re-empower workers and revive the American middle class."

But while he briefly got a small boost in July when two senior figures in former Vice President Joe Biden's 2008 presidential endorsed him in South Carolina, he rarely registered in opinion polls, struggling to get his moderate message heard in a Democratic environment shaped by virulent opposition to President Donald Trump.

Ryan failed to qualify for the last two debates, and he reported raising only a little more than $425,000 in the quarter that ended on Sept. 30 — less than half what he had raised in the previous three months.

He ended the quarter with less than $160,000 cash on hand, forcing him the reassure supporters less than a month ago that he had no plans to drop out.