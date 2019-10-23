Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Prince Charles meets Welsh rugby team in Tokyo

Britain's Prince Charles attended a Wales rugby training session in Tokyo on Tuesday (October 23) ahead of their World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Sunday.

Charles was presented with a Welsh rugby shirt by captain Alun Wyn Jones before posing for photographs with the team.

Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said: "For him to come along was brilliant, and I am sure it will give the boys a lift ... it was just a great honour for him to be there watching us."

Prince Charles' son, William, is a royal patron to the Welsh Rugby Union.

His other son, Harry, has a similar role with England's Rugby Football Union.

Wales, who have never won the tournament in its 32-year history, have played in two previous semi-finals, losing both of them.

Most recently, they lost 9-8 to France in the semi-finals in 2011 but they got a measure of revenge last weekend when they knocked the French out of the current tournament.

