'No planet, no profit', climate change activists warn City of London

Climate change activists thronged the financial heart of London on Monday, blocking streets around locations such as the Bank of England and BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager.

Activists demand that the world's major financial institutions stop funding what they describe as a looming environmental catastrophe.

Extinction Rebellion, which promotes revolt against established political, economic and social structures as a way to publicise its dramatic climate message, is in the middle of two weeks of civil disobedience in London.

Extinction Rebellion wants non-violent civil disobedience to force governments to cut carbon emissions and avert a climate crisis it says will bring starvation and social collapse.

Police reported more than 1,300 arrests so far.