Spain accused of stealing Portugal's water by environmental group

Spain has accused Portugal of stealing water from the Tagus River in violation of a decades-old agreement over resources.

The citizen-led ProTejo River Protection Movement says too much water from the Tagus River is being diverted to other uses within Spain.

At 1,007 km, the Tagus is the largest river in Portugal and the longest on the entire Iberian Peninsula .

It starts at the Fuente de Garcia in western Spain and eventually reaches the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

The dispute centres on the flow of water once it reaches Portugal. ProTejo claims that last year Spain did not comply with an agreement known as the Albuferia Convention, signed between Madrid and Lisbon in 1998.

"In the early months of the year until July, we saw low, very irregular flows, sometimes almost nothinbg In August and September, especially in September, the flow was only a third of the minimum as Albufeira Convention," ProTejo said.

The Portuguese Environment Agency denies this, saying that the flow was met in the annual, quarterly and weekly values.

But ProTejo is insisting Spain is not honouring the agreement, diverting much of the water for use in hydroelectric dams, which is affecting ecosystems and also having a social impact.

Spain maintains that it is doing nothing wrong and points to the fact that some tributaries of the Tagus are in areas with a severe drought alert.