Hundreds of cases of beer destroyed in Australia truck crash

A truck carrying hundreds of cases of beer crashed on an Australian highway on Tuesday (October 8), causing the beer to spill over the road.

The cases of Victoria Bitter beer were left strewn over the road, closing one lane as crews worked to clean the mess.

Local media reports said the truck driver lost control and crashed into a bank.

Victoria Bitter later shared a post on Facebook advising that the driver did not require medical assistance.