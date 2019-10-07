Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Local pets blessed by priest in in Lima, Peru

Catholics brought their pets to be blessed on Sunday during a religious ceremony outside the Saint Francis of Assisi church in downtown Lima.

Fermín Peña, a Franciscan priest, sprinkled the animals and their owners with holy water after the conclusion of mass.

It's an event that has become a yearly occurrence in Peru with blessings, music and dancing.

The "Blessing of the Animals" mass honours St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Locals believe that having their pets blessed will keep them in good health.

