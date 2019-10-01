Team Ursula: the hearings hurdle

Welcome to the beginning of Team Ursula! The first challenge facing the new batch of Commissioners will be a grilling by MEPs.

Hearings start on September 30 and run over 6 days and at least 21 committees. Each candidate will face three hours of questioning.

Controversies have followed several nominees into the hearings, and notably the Romanian and Hungarian candidates have been twice rejected by the Legal Affairs committee.

Check back in daily for new updates.

Monday

The first to face MEPs are the old faces of the Commission. All three are outgoing members, so unlikely to face much resistance.

Hogan - Trade

Sampling milk at agricultural trade shows — part of the role of the EU's farm Commissioner for the past five years. Irishman, Phil Hogan, centre-right politician, known around Europe as a straight-talker and for being one of the tallest guys in town.

The 59-year-old booked a one-way ticket to Brussels five years ago, pleased to leave Ireland during a water charges controversy that his name was associated with. In EU circles, he is hailed for his role in the EU-Japan trade deal and for boosting European food around the world. But farmers don't forgive him his handling of the milk crisis and are deeply concerned the Mercosur trade deal.

Hogan has no desire to pack up just yet. He has his eye on a new job as the EU trade Commissioner. But before he signs his new job contract that comes with 22,000 EURO a month, he needs the green light from MEPs. If successful, the arch critic of Brexit and close ally of Michel Barnier would be the man in charge of any future EU/UK trade deal in what would be a huge coup for Ireland. Euronews reporter Meabh Mc Mahon will be following his progress.

Controversy no. 1

The Hungarian nominee who had been handed the Enlargement portfolio slammed the decision of the Legal Affairs Committee, after they rejected his candidacy, saying:

Tuesday

Six candidates will be questioned. Nicolas Schmit (Luxembourg) on Jobs, Jutta Urpilainen (Finland) for International Partnerships, Ylva Johansson (Sweden) for Home Affairs, Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus) for Health and Janusz Wojciechowski (Poland) for Agriculture. We take a closer look at the man who could be in charge of the future of farming.

Wojciechowski - Agriculture

Janusz Wojciechowski has based his political career on agricultural issues. It is therefore natural that the Pole should inherit the portfolio of Agriculture within the next European Commission. First of all, a member of the Polish peasant party before joining the ultraconservatives of the Law and Justice party, he sat for almost 12 years in the Agriculture Committee of the European Parliament, of which he was one of the vice-presidents. However, his detractors believe that he is only passionate about two topics: animal welfare and the harmonization of support between old and new member countries. His next mission will be to finalize the reform of the CAP, the Common Agricultural Policy. The Poles will also have to make changes within the limits of the environmental pact pledged by the new president. Ursula von der Leyen wants the sector to become more climate-friendly.

Wednesday 2 October

Five potentials will be grilled, from neighbouring countries - Belgium and France and from the south Malta, Portugal, Slovenia. We took a look at the hopes some activists have for the Commissioner-designate for Equality Helena Dalli. She could be Malta's first female commissioner.

Thursday 3 October

Another six face the test - Italy, Austria, Greece, Croatia, Lithuania, Estonia. We take a look at the nominee with the portfolio attracting the most controversy.

Schinas - Protecting our European Way of Life

For five years, he was the man behind Jean-Claude Juncker - his master's voice, the chief spokesman of the European Commission: Margaritis Schinas from Greece. For Brussels journalists and TV audiences across Europe, Schinas is a familiar face. And when Ursula von der Leyen entrusted him to be Commissioner for the Protection of Our European Way of Life, he immediately became the center of a political controversy. Now he needs all his considerable ability to put some spin on it. Schinas respected the media, but could be sharp-tongued, as some journalists have learned. He is a veteran of EU affairs. He has been a public servant in the European Commission since 1990, interrupted only by a brief stint as member of the European Parliament from 2007 to 2009.

One thing is certain: we will now see him much less in the briefing room.

Monday 7 October

One outgoing commissioner, and one familiar face. The Czech commissioner Vera Jourova will change portfolio from Justice, Consumer and Gender issues to jointly policing Rule of Law (with Reynders). The Spanish commissioner in line to become Foreign Policy chief, Josep Borrell already has an EU pedigree as former European Parliament President 2004-2007 and faces questions in the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Tuesday 8 October

The heavy hitters take their turn. The outgoing commissioners from Denmark, the Netherlands and Latvia have had their portfolios switched up, but are critical elements of Team Ursula.

First up is Valdis Dombrovkis, who will be Economy Chief, tasked with reforming the eurozone.

Later on Tuesday, the Dane who made a name for herself fighting Silicon Valley giants Margrete Vestager will now be in charge of making 'Europe fit for the Digital Age'.

Frans Timmermans will take on the mammoth task of delivering on green goals.