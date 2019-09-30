Knights mount bikes for jousting contest in Berlin

Medieval enthusiasts donned knight costumes replete with shields to show off their jousting skills in a contest held in Berlin over the weekend (28/29 September). But instead of mounting a trusty steed, the participants boarded bicycles in battle helmets to charge at their opponents with lances.

Beer-guzzling spectators cheered as a triumphant knight hit his target, sending the other knight tumbling to the ground.

In another event, one brave knight charged solo at a row of rowdy combatants brandishing an array of colourful shields, only to be quickly overcome by the big group and surrounded.

For the first time in the history of the so-called Berlin pedal battle - which was happening for the eighth time - women took to the battlefield.