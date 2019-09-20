Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS
North Korea celebrates founding anniversary of international martial arts committee

no comment

North Korea celebrates founding anniversary of international martial arts committee

North Korea held Taekwondo demonstrations along with other forms of martial arts on Wednesday (September 18) to celebrate the 20th founding anniversary of its International Martial Arts Games Committee (IMAGC).

A video provided by the North's official news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed martial arts performances from North Korea's Taekwondo committee, a Vietnamese traditional martial arts delegation, and the Finnish Jiu-Jitsu Confederation staged at the Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang.

In the footage, North Korean torchbearers also were seen running through city streets after being handed a torch by a chairman of the IMAGC, Ri Yong Son, for the upcoming International Martial Arts Games.

The 8th International Martial Arts Games will be held in Italy later this year, according to KCNA and the committee's website.

More No Comment