Four missing crew members found alive inside capsized cargo ship off Georgia coast

By Janelle Griffith with NBC News U.S. News
People look at a capsized cargo ship off the St. Simons Island Pier on Sept. 8, 2019, in Ga. -
Rescue teams made contact on Monday with four crew members still inside the Golden Ray, the cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Georgia, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The crew members on the ship were trapped in the engine room of the massive vessel that overturned and caught fire on the St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia, on Sunday.

On Sunday, South Korea's foreign ministry said that the Hyundai Glovis cargo ship Golden Ray, which was transporting automobiles, had begun listing and then capsized in the early morning hours Sunday.

The ship is 656-feet-long and 106-feet-wide. The Golden Ray was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands and weighed 71,178 tons, the ministry said.