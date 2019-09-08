Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch live: Sarajevo hosts first gay pride amidst security concerns

By Euronews with Reuters, AP
Sarajevo hosted its first Gay Pride parade amidst security concerns after conservative Muslim groups attempted to prevent the event.

Hundreds marched against the pride parade on Saturday in support of "traditional family values".

Bosnian police have increased security to secure the pride march including adding anti-sniper units in the city's centre, Reuters reported.

The march was attended by the British ambassador to Bosnia. The US ambassador to Bosnia was also expected to attend with his partner.