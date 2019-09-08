French legend Loic Bruni wins the mountain bike world cup in Snowshoe

French legend Loic Bruni has won the mountain bike world cup in the United States.

He came in fourth on Friday with enough points to take the title.

It means the French legend now wins the double: both the World Cup and the World Championship titles.

His friend, compatriot and long-time rival Amaury Pierron had led the stage and looked set to come out on top—he had been just 90 points behind Bruni.

Then it was British rider Danny Hart's turn.

He rode last and he rode insanely fast, proving himself to be almost as much of a legend as Bruni.

And his winning time annihilated any hopes of a title for Amaury Pierron.