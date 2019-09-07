Watch live: Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap reportedly underway

A high-profile prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine is reportedly underway.

Mark Feygin, a former Russian politician, tweeted that 34 prisoners were involved including 24 sailors, captured in the Kerch Strait last November, and Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was arrested on terrorism charges — which he denies — in 2015.

Nikolai Polozov, a lawyer for the sailors' defence team wrote on Facebook that "the process has begun".

Pavel Chikov, a lawyer with Agora International Human Rights Group, said that Sentsov was a part of the exchange in a post on Facebook.

Sentsov is a native of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Reuters reported that planes with Ukrainian markings were seen at a Moscow airport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in late August that talks would be finalised over the anticipated prisoner swap.

Russian news agencies reported last month that Sentsov had been transferred from a remote Arctic prison to the Russian capital.