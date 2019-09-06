Protesters are back on the streets of Hong Kong today despite the withdrawal earlier this week of a controversial extradition bill.

Demonstrators are gathering at Mong Kok Police Station to call for CCTV footage to be released of police violence at the station earlier this month

It comes after Hong Kong's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, withdrew proposed legislation that critics say would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by its ruling Communist Party.

Demonstrations have gripped Hong Kong for three months, at times paralysing parts of the city amid running street battles between protesters and police whose violence has drawn international attention.