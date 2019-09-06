A forest in an Austrian football stadium is posing the question of whether one day nature might only be enjoyed in designated areas.

The 300 trees, set up by a Swiss artist, are intended to contribute to discussions about climate change.

Basel-based Klaus Littmann set up the forest in a 30,000-capacity stadium in Klagenfurt, a lakeside city in southern Austria, near Italy and Slovenia. The exhibition, which runs until 27 October, opens on Monday.

Littmann said: "For many, because of the current situation, this represents a memorial as part of the climate change discussion."

While the climate crisis has recently become a pressing political issue in much of the world, the idea that we might one day end up with "nature zoos" was first suggested in 1970 in a drawing by Austrian artist Max Peintner, which inspired this exhibition and has been included in it.

Littmann said: "Max Peintner had the vision that one day... what we have been doing for decades at zoos with endangered animals could happen to nature."