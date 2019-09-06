Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Austria

Watch: Art installation transforms Austrian football stadium into forest

By Euronews with Reuters
A forest in an Austrian football stadium is posing the question of whether one day nature might only be enjoyed in designated areas.

The 300 trees, set up by a Swiss artist, are intended to contribute to discussions about climate change.

Basel-based Klaus Littmann set up the forest in a 30,000-capacity stadium in Klagenfurt, a lakeside city in southern Austria, near Italy and Slovenia. The exhibition, which runs until 27 October, opens on Monday.

Littmann said: "For many, because of the current situation, this represents a memorial as part of the climate change discussion."

While the climate crisis has recently become a pressing political issue in much of the world, the idea that we might one day end up with "nature zoos" was first suggested in 1970 in a drawing by Austrian artist Max Peintner, which inspired this exhibition and has been included in it.

Littmann said: "Max Peintner had the vision that one day... what we have been doing for decades at zoos with endangered animals could happen to nature."