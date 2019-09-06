Aurora dances brightly above Zhongshan Station in Antarctica

A spectacular aurora light show brightened up the night sky above China's Zhongshan Research Station in Antarctica.

The green polar lights swirled and undulated, throwing light across the ice-covered ground.

The view was recorded by Chinese researchers who are on their 35th Antarctic mission at Zhongshan Research Station. The Chinese expedition team arrived in Antarctica last December to do scientific research.

The aurora is a natural light predominantly seen in the high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic.

It is caused by disturbances in the magnetosphere by the solar wind, which is a stream of charged particles escaping the Sun. These disturbances are sometimes strong enough to alter the trajectories of charged particles, causing particles to precipitate into the upper atmosphere and emit light of varying colour and complexity.