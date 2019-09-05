Thousands of Galatasaray fans packed the team's stadium in Istanbul to give a hero's welcome to their new striker Radamel Falcao.

The 33-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Turkish side after his contract with French club Monaco expired.

Falcao was unveiled together with seven other new signings for the club but it was the Colombian who took centre stage, waving to fans and receiving rapturous applause.

Elsewhere, German side Eintracht Frankfurt unveiled their latest signing. Andre Silva has officially joined the club after completing his two-year loan move from AC Milan.

Forward Ante Rebic moved to the Italian club in the opposite direction.

Last season Rebic scored nine goals in 26 Bundesliga matches for Frankfurt, while Silva scored nine goals in 27 appearances while on loan at Sevilla.

Eintracht Frankfurt has won two of their opening three league matches this season, losing 2-1 to RB Leipzig in their second game of the new campaign.