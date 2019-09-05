Jo Johnson, UK PM Boris Johnson's brother, quits as an MP

Jo Johnson, the brother of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has quit as an MP because of "unresolvable tension" between "family loyalty and the national interest".

His surprise resignation comes after his sibling expelled 21 MPs — including Winston Churchill's grandson — from his own party because they did not back his Brexit strategy.

Johnson, 47, who was Conservative MP for Orpington, served as an MP under three PMs, David Cameron, Theresa May and finally his brother, Boris.

In 2018, Johnson quit the government over Brexit, calling for the public to have fresh say on quitting the European Union.

His position on Brexit puts him at odds with his brother Boris, who lead the Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum.

When he left the Theresa May-led government last year he said: "Hopes for the easiest deal in history have proved to be delusions."