What is Boris Johnson's election strategy?

Following anti no-deal MPs wrestling control back from Prime Minister Boris Johnson late on Tuesday, the UK appears to have edged closer to new elections. Good Morning Europe spoke asked two experts why that is increasingly likely, and how Boris Johnson might seek to play it.

Iain Anderson, Executive Chairman, of Cicero Group said that the parliamentary arithmetic meant another election was inevitable. "On the numbers palpably the opposition MPs, that opposition now includes 21, as of this morning, former conservatives - they've lost the conservative party whip."

"A government that doesn't have a majority just can't do stuff, whether or not it's Brexit or a finance bill."

"An election is coming, the question is, is that election going to be in October, or November," he told Euronews.

Alex Dawson, a former adviser to Prime Minister Theresa May, said it was an important part of Downing Street's strategy to be seen not to want a general election.

“The understanding of conservative strategists is that for Boris Johnson to be able to deliver Brexit, he needs a majority in the House of Commons. The way you get a majority in the House of Commons is through a general election and the way you deliver a general election is to be seen to be dragged kicking and screaming into it by MPs by what they see as faceless unaccountable members of parliament who are intent on frustrating the will of the people, but that is a big gamble.”

Though Dawson, who worked with May when she almost lost power after calling a snap election over Brexit in 2017 warned, "It's actually a very, very difficult campaign to run in practice."