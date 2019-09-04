Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg faced criticism and mocking memes after reclining during a key Brexit debate.

Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons, adopted a laid-back posture as MPs conducted a crucial debate over whether to try and pass legislation to rule out a no-deal exit from the EU.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas was among the most critical of his position, which was captured before a cross-party alliance voted by 328 to 301 to take control of the parliamentary agenda on Wednesday.

"There's been a lot of talk about democracy tonight, and the Leader of the House, who I have to say, with his body language throughout this evening has been so contemptuous of this house, of the people," said Lucas.

“For the benefit of Hansard (the official document of Parliament), the Leader of the House has been spread across around three seats, lying out as though if that was something very boring for him to listen to tonight.”

Criticism

Mocking memes