Anti-Brexit protesters hold night rally in Westminster

Anti-government protesters gathered in Westminster on Tuesday evening, September 3, as MPs readed for a vital Brexit vote.

Some protesters carried placards bearing anti-Boris Johnson and anti-Brexit slogans.

They blocked Westminster Bridge ahead of the expected vote on a bill that would force Boris Johnson’s government to seek an extension to Article 50 if no deal is struck with the EU ahead of October 31.

Protesters had gathered in nearby Parliament Square earlier in the day with chants of “stop the coup”. Demonstrations have taken place all over the UK galvanised by Johnson’s decision last week to prorogue the parliament from next week until mid-October.