These are the satellite images that show how flooding from Hurricane Dorian has ravaged the Bahamas.

The before-and-after pictures — shared with Euronews by the European land observation agency Copernicus — were taken two weeks apart.

You can drag the slider from left to right on the images below to see how water has flooded land on the Caribbean archipelago.

Grand Bahama

Credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel Data processed by Annamaria Luongo

Abaco Islands

Credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel Data processed by Annamaria Luongo