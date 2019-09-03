Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Hurricane Dorian: Before-and-after images show extent of flooding on the Bahamas

By Chris Harris 
These are the satellite images that show how flooding from Hurricane Dorian has ravaged the Bahamas.

The before-and-after pictures — shared with Euronews by the European land observation agency Copernicus — were taken two weeks apart.

You can drag the slider from left to right on the images below to see how water has flooded land on the Caribbean archipelago.

Grand Bahama

Credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel Data processed by Annamaria Luongo

Abaco Islands

Credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel Data processed by Annamaria Luongo